Ukrainian ambassador hopes to meet new migration minister shortly

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland says she hopes to meet the new minister with responsibility for migration in the coming days.

Larysa Gerasko says she will raise with Minister of State Colm Brophy about a tax-free payment to house Ukrainian refugees which is due to end next month.

The Accommodation Recognition Payment is a tax-free payment of €800 per month for each property used to provide accommodation to refugees from Ukraine.

It’s due to end on March 31st unless the government decide to extend it, which the Ukrainian ambassador hopes will be done.

On the issue of Ukrainians being moved from their state-supported accommodation, Ambassador Gerasko said it's incredibly traumatic particularly for children and says it’s resulted in people losing their jobs.

The ambassador was speaking to journalist Yuliia Ribova when she attended a Ukrainian-Irish film festival in Ionad an Bhlascaoid in Dún Chaoin.

