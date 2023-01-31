Uisce Éireann to upgrade water mains in Fenit

Uisce Éireann will upgrade over 3km of aged and damaged water mains in Fenit village.

The scheduled works begin in early February and are estimated to finish by the end of June.

The Uisce Éireann works, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will invlove the replacement of approximately 3km of problematic water mains with new modern pipes.

The utility says the works will reduce leaks; improve operation and maintenance; and ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and businesses in the area.

Works will take place between the R558 from the junction with Talaught Road by Bay Beach, to Wild Water Adventures.

Works will continue along Talaught Lane, Island View, Castleview and the Main Road, from the R558 junction to the Island Road junction, before continuing southbound towards Fenit Strand.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the entirety of the works; any diversions will be clearly signposted, while local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The upgrades may involve some short-term water shut offs; Uisce Éireann says customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages.

