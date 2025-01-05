Advertisement
Uisce Éireann issues advice to protect water pipes from freezing

Jan 5, 2025 14:36 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann issues advice to protect water pipes from freezing
Uisce Éireann
Uisce Éireann is reminding customers in Kerry to protect their water pipes from the freezing weather and conserve water.

Water expands by nearly 10% as it freezes and turns into ice, which stops the flow of water through pipes. This can even cause new pipes to split.

Uisce Éireann says the following measures may help  avoid expensive repairs and a disrupted water supply in people's homes, businesses and farms.

These include checking outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turn off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises.

Alternatively, people may consider setting the heating to come on periodically at a lower temperature. This allows warm air to circulate and will help to prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather.

Uisce Éireann is asking people to conserve water and not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on your local water supply.

The Uisce Éireann customer care team is also available 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

.

 

