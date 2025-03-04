Advertisement
Uisce Éireann called on to install back-up power supply to ensure water supply during Kerry power outages

Mar 4, 2025 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann called on to install back-up power supply to ensure water supply during Kerry power outages
A Kerry County Councillor is calling on Uisce Éireann to install a back-up power supply to avoid water outages when the electricity is out.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris raised the issue at yesterday’s Tralee Municipal District meeting.

She wants non-electric powered generators installed at treatment plants, reservoirs and pump stations throughout Kerry.

Recent electricity outages, impacting these facilities, resulted in homes around Kerry being without water, as well as electricity until the fault was fixed.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says Uisce Éireann needs to do more, particularly for more remote areas.

She says it’s about future-proofing to ensure a continuous water supply in all situations.

She says funding needs to be set aside for this immediately:

