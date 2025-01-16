Advertisement
UHK under state of 'escalation' with unprecedented demand for emergency department

Jan 16, 2025 17:50 By radiokerrynews
UHK under state of 'escalation' with unprecedented demand for emergency department
University Hospital Kerry is urging the public not to attend the hospital’s Emergency Department unless facing a serious or life-threatening emergency.

The hospital is now under a state of ‘Escalation’ and has advised those requiring medical assistance to consider alternative treatment options.

University Hospital Kerry has come under unprecedented pressure in recent days with consistently high numbers of patients presenting with influenza, RSV and other complex needs.

Management have declared a state of ‘Escalation’ with exceptionally high demand and limited inpatient bed capacity.

INMO figures today show that 29 people are waiting on trolleys.

The hospital has implemented surge protocols as part of the Urgent and Emergency Care plan.

Anyone who does need to attend the Emergency Department will be seen strictly in order of clinical priority, which will result in prolonged waiting times for other patients.

Non-essential attendances and referrals should be deferred with management asking the public to ask pharmacists for advice on minor illnesses, check in with your GP where necessary, contact South Doc or attend local injury units.

Anyone who is worried their life may be at risk should still present to the emergency department.

