UHK recruiting non-consultant hospital doctors

University Hospital Kerry is recruiting non-consultant hospital doctors.

There are a range of positions available including registrar positions in general medicine, emergency medicine and general surgery.

Successful candidates will begin the role in early January.

More information is available on the Radio Kerry website.

The closing date for applications is September 14th by 5pm.

Informal enquiries can be sent to Mairead Murphy, Medical Manpower Dept, UHK or by calling 066 7184047.

https://www.hse.ie/eng/staff/jobs/job-search/medical-dental/nchd/sho-registrar/uhkjan2023.html?fbclid=IwAR18BGvgYRdu6UlVES8lhCrHPjJUFqaMStMz1t3zA0q16-KXlH-HFM1Tp3I