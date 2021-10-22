Advertisement
News

UHK postpones scheduled outpatient appointments until Tuesday

Oct 22, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
UHK postpones scheduled outpatient appointments until Tuesday UHK postpones scheduled outpatient appointments until Tuesday
Share this article

UHK has postponed scheduled outpatient appointments until Tuesday.

Management says the emergency department is exceptionally busy and has been coming under continuing pressure in recent days and weeks. Also, the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital is the highest outside of hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway cities.

Management at University Hospital Kerry have decided to postpone scheduled outpatient appointments up to and including Tuesday, October 26th. However, not all clinics are postponed.

Advertisement

The following clinics will go ahead: orthopaedic trauma, infusion, cardiology, radiology and virtual clinics. Other than those listed clinics, UHK is requesting that patients do not attend scheduled appointments at the outpatient department unless they receive a call from staff.

Patients with urgent queries in relation to an outpatient appointment should contact the consultant’s office. There are also a relatively large number of patients with COVID in the hospital; as of 8pm last evening, there were 25 patients with the disease, with five in ICU.

There are only two general beds available and no ICU beds as of last evening. UHK says the situation will be monitored and reviewed on a daily basis.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus