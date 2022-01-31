UHK had longest ambulance turnover times in 2021

University Hospital Kerry had the longest ambulance turnover times in 2021, according to the Irish Examiner.

Ambulances unloading at UHK are waiting over an hour, more than double the HSE target.

In January, University Hospital Kerry recorded an unloading time of one hour and five minutes while a turnaround time of one hour and 29 minutes was recorded in September.

The turnover time is logged from when an ambulance arrives at the hospital and unloads a patient to when the ambulance is declared ready to attend to another call.

The HSE target for turnovers is 30 minutes, however the national average last September was 55 minutes.

Between January and September of last year, 94% of hospitals experienced longer turnaround times than the HSE target.

According to the Irish Examiner, two hospitals - Temple Street and Tallaght - recorded average turnaround times lower than the HSE target.