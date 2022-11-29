Advertisement
UHK asks the public to stay away from emergency department if possible

Nov 29, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry is once again asking the public to stay away from its emergency department, unless they're in critical need of urgent medical attention.

UHK says there is intense pressure on capacity within the Emergency department, due to a high number of presentations at the hospital.

They say there’s also pressure on inpatient beds, which is further challenged due to an outbreak of Influenza A on one ward.

In a statement issued this afternoon University Hospital Kerry says it is experiencing an exceptionally high volume of presentations, of both adults and children, to its Emergency Department over the past number of days.

This is resulting in intense pressure on capacity within the Emergency Department itself and on Inpatient bed capacity,  for those children and adults who require admission.

The bed capacity situation  is further challenged by an outbreak of Influenza A, on one ward.   Increased Infection Control measures are in place and the situation is being monitored on a daily basis.

The hospital is appealing to the public to only attend the Emergency Department in the event of an emergency.

Hospital Management have also requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their local Pharmacy / GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them.

Lengthy delays can be expected at A&E.

Hospital visiting is restricted to three visits per patient per week and those on compassionate grounds only.

UHK have thanked the public for their support and co-operation.

 

