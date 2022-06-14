Advertisement
Two tonnes of litter collected in Kerry for World Ocean Day

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Castelgregory Tody Towns signed up to receive a Clean Coasts kit to host a beach clean on World Ocean Day
Two tonnes of litter was collected in Kerry for World Ocean Day.

June 8th marked the initiative, which highlights the role the ocean has for life and the planet.

Over 300 volunteers took part in 20 clean-up events on land and by the coast in Kerry.

They collected two tonnes of rubbish, which is roughly the same weight as a rhinoceros.

This included a clean-up by Castlegregory Tidy Towns, which resulted in an abandoned tent, a fire pit, and discarded rubbish being found on Castlegregory beach.

Environmental charity, Clean Coasts joined forces with National Spring Clean to provide volunteers with free clean up kits to host events for World Ocean Day.

