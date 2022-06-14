Two tonnes of litter collected in Kerry for World Ocean Day

Two tonnes of litter was collected in Kerry for World Ocean Day.

June 8th marked the initiative, which highlights the role the ocean has for life and the planet.

Over 300 volunteers took part in 20 clean-up events on land and by the coast in Kerry.

Advertisement

They collected two tonnes of rubbish, which is roughly the same weight as a rhinoceros.

This included a clean-up by Castlegregory Tidy Towns, which resulted in an abandoned tent, a fire pit, and discarded rubbish being found on Castlegregory beach.

Environmental charity, Clean Coasts joined forces with National Spring Clean to provide volunteers with free clean up kits to host events for World Ocean Day.