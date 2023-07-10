Advertisement
Two superintendents take up new positions in Kerry Garda Division

Jul 10, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Two garda superintendents take up new positions today in the Kerry division.

Superintendent Paul Kennedy now heads up community engagement for the Kerry Garda Division.

He replaces Flor Murphy who retired recently.

Superintendent Kennedy was previously responsible for performance assurance in the division.

This relates to performance standards, discipline, and engagement with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

Superintendent Kennedy’s successor in this role is Superintendent David Callaghan who has been based in Killarney Garda Station.

