Two crew members were rescued from a passenger boat that sank off the Skelligs.

The incident occurred yesterday morning and the two crew members were the only people on board the boat at the time.

Another boat that was in the area at the time came to their aid and both crew members were taken safely from the boat before it sank.

Valentia Coastguard station had been alerted and the Valentia Lifeboat had been tasked to assist if needed.