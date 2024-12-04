Two people remain in garda custody this evening after the seizure of drugs and firearms in Castleisland.

Suspected drugs worth an estimated €40,000 were found after gardaí searched seven residential properties in the Castleisland area.

Gardaí say they executed a series of coordinated searches at seven residential properties in the Castleisland area yesterday.

They were carried out gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit, supported by the Armed Support Unit and other local units.

These searches resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated value of €40,000 – but the drugs must be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland for confirmation.

Three registered firearms were also seized, as well as what gardaí described as a range of items related to criminal activity.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested and brought to a garda station in the south of the country.

They are still detained at that garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.