Two people due before court this morning in connection with murder of Killarney man

Two people arrested yesterday as part of the Rath Cemetery murder investigation have been charged and are due before Tralee District Court this morning.

A man aged in his 20s and a teenage boy were detained in Dublin early yesterday morning, and taken to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

Their detention brought to seven the number who’ve been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of Killarney man, Thomas Dooley, last month.

Advertisement

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died following the assault at Rath (PRONOUNCED - Rah) Cemetery Tralee on October 5th.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

Advertisement

Early yesterday morning in Dublin, a man aged in his 20s and a teenage boy were arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí have now charged the two males and both are due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning at 10.30.

Advertisement

Two men – the dead man’s brother and cousin – have been charged with his murder, and both are in custody in Cork Prison pending further court appearances.

Three more men were arrested last month in relation to the investigation, but released without charge.