Two more people arrested in connected with death of Killarney man

Nov 15, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley
Gardaí have arrested two more people as part of the investigation into the death of a Killarney man at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died following the assault on October 5th.

A man, aged in his 20s, and a teenage boy are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

Two men – the dead man’s brother and cousin – have been charged with his murder and are both in custody in Cork Prison pending further court appearances.

A further three men were arrested and released without charge.

