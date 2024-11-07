Two men charged with North Kerry murder remanded in custody

Two men charged with the murder of a man in North Kerry have been remanded in custody.

Gerard Kennelly, who was in his mid-30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in Knockanure village.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court yesterday.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick appeared via video-link from Cork Prison, speaking to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

Sergeant Chris Manton requested Judge David Waters strike out the charge of manslaughter against the accused, which was granted.

Judge Waters confirmed Mr Brady now faces one charge, that he murdered Gerard Kennelly contrary to common law.

Mr Brady’s solicitor, Pat Mann told the judge that bail was granted to his client on the withdrawn charge.

He advised a fresh bail application will be lodge with the High Court in its place for the new charge.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Brady in continuing custody, to appear before the court again on November 20th.

27-year-old Kane Hornyak appeared in person before Tralee District Court, facing one charge of murder.

Mr Hornyak of Doon Road, Ballybunion, was further remanded in custody in Cork Prison to appear before Tralee District Court on November 20th for the book of evidence to be served.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell said an application for bail will be lodged before the high court.

The third person charged with Mr Kennelly’s murder, 22 year-old Abigail Lynch of 47 Woodview Place, Tarbert, appeared before Tralee District Court earlier in the morning via video-link from Limerick Prison.

Judge Waters further remanded her in custody to appear before the court on November 20th.

She’s due before the High Court today for a bail application to be heard.