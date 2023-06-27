Two male climbers rescued from Mount Brandon

Two male climbers were rescued from Mount Brandon yesterday evening.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at around twenty to 6 and tasked Dingle Coastguard to the scene.

The young men were unfamiliar with the location and their phone died while making the call.

Due to weather conditions a rescue helicopter was unable to be sent to the scene.

At around 7pm the men were able to make another call through an apple watch and provide details of their location.

Dingle coastguard brought the men to safety from the top of Mount Brandon, at around 9pm last night.