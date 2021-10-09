Advertisement
Two local Olympians become ambassadors for Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest

Oct 9, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest has recruited two local Olympians as ambassadors.

Killorglin rowers Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley have come on board to encourage people of all ages to get involved with the festival, which runs from today to October 16th.

Organised by an interagency steering group, the Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest is held annually to highlight World Mental Health Day on 10th October.

A series of free events have been organised for the festival, with the full schedule available at healthykerry.ie.

