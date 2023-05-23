Advertisement
Two Kerry winners in final of Irish Restaurant Awards

May 23, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry winners in final of Irish Restaurant Awards
There were two Kerry winners in the recent All-Ireland Final of Irish Restaurant Awards.

The awards celebrate the best of the hospitality sector, showcasing the food, people, and facilities on offer in cafés, hotels, pubs, and restaurants.

Kingdom 1795, Killorglin was named Best Restaurant in Munster.

Neil Hynes of Number 35, Kenmare was awarded the title of Best Restaurant Manager in Munster.

Almost 1,200 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff attended the recent awards ceremony in Dublin.

 

