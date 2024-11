Two Kerry volunteer groups have been shortlisted for this year’s Ocean Hero Awards.

These awards honour volunteers, groups and communities who work towards conserving the Irish coastline.

This year, Maharees Heritage and Conservation group has been shortlisted for Group of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Tralee Tidy Towns are shortlisted for the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, the 27th of November.