Two Kerry students receive prestigious Fulbright Awards to the USA

Two Kerry students have received prestigious Fulbright Awards to the USA.

Édith de Faoite will teach Irish at the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

John O'Grady will work with diagnostic biomarkers indicative of bovine tuberculosis disease in the department of biomedical informatics in the University of Colorado.

They will share their knowledge, ideas and experience when they return home.

The Fulbright bilateral exchange programme has facilitated academic and cultural exchanges between Ireland and the US since 1957.