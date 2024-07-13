Advertisement
Two Kerry students receive prestigious Fulbright Awards to the USA

Jul 13, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
2024-25 Fulbright Irish Awardees including two Kerry natives John O'Grady and Édith de Faoite with Minister Byrne, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Mike Clausen, Fulbright Board Chair Prof Paul Donnelly & Executive Director Dr Dara FitzGerald.
Two Kerry students have received prestigious Fulbright Awards to the USA.

Édith de Faoite will teach Irish at the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

John O'Grady will work with diagnostic biomarkers indicative of bovine tuberculosis disease in the department of biomedical informatics in the University of Colorado.

They will share their knowledge, ideas and experience when they return home.

The Fulbright bilateral exchange programme has facilitated academic and cultural exchanges between Ireland and the US since 1957.

 

