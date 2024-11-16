Advertisement
Two Kerry students honoured at Garda National Youth Awards today

Nov 16, 2024 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry students were honoured at the Garda National Youth Awards today.

The awards recognise young people who have positively contributed to their community.

Ciara and Saoirse Murphy from Tralee won the community safety award for their medical assistance app ACT.

Aid Care Treat (ACT) is a medical assistance app designed to support emergency health response.

Earlier this year the two students from Presentation Secondary School Tralee, were runners up in the BT Young Scientists and Technology competition.

The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris presented each of today’s 24 awards at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

