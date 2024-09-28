Kilarney’s Cillian O’Leary overall winner of Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

A Kilarney teenager has been announced as the Overall Winner of the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2024.

14-year-old Cillian O’Leary was presented with an ‘achievement band’ to honour his completing 50 junior parkrun events earlier this year.

Twenty-five recipients, in total, were honoured at the awards ceremony held in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel Tralee lastnight.

Overall winner, Cillian O’Leary is among 232 people globally who have a rare genetic disorder known as Hao-Fountain Syndrome.

Some of the symptoms Cillian displays are speech & language impairment, hypotonia/low muscle tone, gross & fine motor delays, abnormal gait, epilepsy, and intellectual disability.

Last April Cillian was honoured for raising awareness for his condition by completing 50 park runs in Killarney House junior parkrun.

The group award was won by Meán Scoil Nua an Leith Triúigh (TY Class of 2024).

Taylor Lynch received the special achievement award.

Ciara Murphy and Saoirse Murphy were awarded the community safety award while the Inspiring Our Youth accolade was given to All-Ireland winner Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Twenty merit award certificates were presented to young people who’ve made their communities better places to live in:

The recipients were:

Blathnaid Casey;

Callum Russell

Caoimhe Brosnan

Calvin O’Sullivan

Chloe Mason

Clodagh McGorrian

Erin O’Connor

Fionn Spillane

Jack Collins

Liam Smith

Mic Oscailte Group (Jack O’Céilleachair, Katie Ní Chéilleachair, Liam MacGabhann & Emily NicGabhann)

Mikey McGlynn

Morgan O’Flaherty

Padraic McCarthy

Patrick Joseph O’Sullivan

Presentation Secondary School Tralee (Dream Spacers)

Rebecca O’Sullivan

Sadhbh O’Halloran

Shauna Harris

Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club (Youth Leadership Group)

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell said the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding young people and thanked Lee Strand for its sponsorship and support.

Chairperson of Lee Strand Donal Pierse said, "Lee Strand is delighted to support the Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards since 1998. The awards are a fantastic celebration of the outstanding achievements of young people and voluntary groups who enhance community life in Kerry."