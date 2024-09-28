Advertisement
News

Kilarney’s Cillian O’Leary overall winner of Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

Sep 28, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Kilarney’s Cillian O’Leary overall winner of Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards
Share this article

A Kilarney teenager has been announced as the Overall Winner of the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2024.

14-year-old Cillian O’Leary was presented with an ‘achievement band’ to honour his completing 50 junior parkrun events earlier this year.

Twenty-five recipients, in total, were honoured at the awards ceremony held in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel Tralee lastnight.

Advertisement

Overall winner, Cillian O’Leary is among 232 people globally who have a rare genetic disorder known as Hao-Fountain Syndrome.

Some of the symptoms Cillian displays are speech & language impairment, hypotonia/low muscle tone, gross & fine motor delays, abnormal gait, epilepsy, and intellectual disability.

Last April Cillian was honoured for raising awareness for his condition by completing 50 park runs in Killarney House junior parkrun.

Advertisement

The group award was won by Meán Scoil Nua an Leith Triúigh (TY Class of 2024).

Taylor Lynch received the special achievement award.

Ciara Murphy and Saoirse Murphy were awarded the community safety award while the Inspiring Our Youth accolade was given to All-Ireland winner Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Advertisement

Twenty merit award certificates were presented to young people who’ve made their communities better places to live in:

The recipients were:

Blathnaid Casey;

Advertisement

Callum Russell

Caoimhe Brosnan

Calvin O’Sullivan

Advertisement

Chloe Mason

Clodagh McGorrian

Erin O’Connor

Fionn Spillane

Jack Collins

Liam Smith

Mic Oscailte Group (Jack O’Céilleachair, Katie Ní Chéilleachair, Liam MacGabhann & Emily NicGabhann)

Mikey McGlynn

Morgan O’Flaherty

Padraic McCarthy

Patrick Joseph O’Sullivan

Presentation Secondary School Tralee (Dream Spacers)

Rebecca O’Sullivan

Sadhbh O’Halloran

Shauna Harris

Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club (Youth Leadership Group)

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell said the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding young people and thanked Lee Strand for its sponsorship and support.

Chairperson of Lee Strand Donal Pierse said, "Lee Strand is delighted to support the Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards since 1998. The awards are a fantastic celebration of the outstanding achievements of young people and voluntary groups who enhance community life in Kerry."

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee woman named Best Dressed at Listowel Races
Advertisement
Minister for Education commends people who’ve contacted Gardaí over historical sexual abuse allegations
Status yellow rain and wind warning issued for Munster early tomorrow morning
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee woman named Best Dressed at Listowel Races
Minister for Education commends people who’ve contacted Gardaí over historical sexual abuse allegations
Status yellow rain and wind warning issued for Munster early tomorrow morning
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus