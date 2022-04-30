Advertisement
News

Two Kerry schools get funding to build new classrooms

Apr 30, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry schools get funding to build new classrooms Two Kerry schools get funding to build new classrooms
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

Two Kerry schools are to get new classrooms after funding was granted for building projects.

Funding was approved for a mainstream classroom, new toilet block and works for a modern sensory room at Cullina National School in Beaufort.

Castledrum National School in Castlemaine is to get a new, en-suite mainstream classroom and a base classroom for children with special educational needs.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the funding approval, which she says will bring richly deserved benefits to both school communities.

The projects were approved under the Department of Education’s Additional Accommodation Scheme, and consultants will be appointed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus