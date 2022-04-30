Two Kerry schools get funding to build new classrooms

Two Kerry schools are to get new classrooms after funding was granted for building projects.

Funding was approved for a mainstream classroom, new toilet block and works for a modern sensory room at Cullina National School in Beaufort.

Castledrum National School in Castlemaine is to get a new, en-suite mainstream classroom and a base classroom for children with special educational needs.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the funding approval, which she says will bring richly deserved benefits to both school communities.

The projects were approved under the Department of Education’s Additional Accommodation Scheme, and consultants will be appointed.