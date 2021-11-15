Two Kerry projects were among the winners at the Institute of Designers Ireland awards.

These awards showcase the best of the year’s design.

My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections, detailing the life and recipes of Kenmare woman Maura O’Connell Foley, won the Printed Book Design category.

Advertisement

The lead designer was Eamonn O'Sullivan of Anchor Studio and it featured a range of contributors including Natalie Moriarty, Anchor Studio (Designer), Joanna Resiak (Food Stylist, Art Direction), Maria Bell (Food Photography), Lynda Kenny, Visual Feasts (Food Photography), Norman McCloskey (Landscape Photography), Pauline Bewick (Pantings), Christine Bowen (Illustrations), Aoife Carrigy (Proofreader), Rachel Beckwith (Copyeditor), Bec Dickinson (Food editor), Jennie Vincent (Home Economist).

Meanwhile, the Lansdown Arms Hotel Kenmare won the Hospitality Design category.

Nathalie Vos was the lead designer on this project, while Justina Gruzdyte was the designer; a number of others also contributed; these included Barry Murphy (Photographer), Ann Marie O’Leary (Stylist), Lynda Kenny (Photographer), Joop Duyn & Sons (Joinery Contractor), Holbein Carpentry & Joinery (Joinery Contractor), AM Furniture Group (Furniture Manufacturers) Francis Brennan the Collection mink stripe bed linen from Dunnes Stores, Bedroom Wall Lights Side by Side Grande USB from Astro, Bedroom Standing Lights Crook from Chelsom, Bespoke Fitted Booth Lights and Wall Lights in the Brasserie by Mullan Lighting, Berry Side Chairs and Stools from McGuigan Furniture.