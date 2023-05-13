Two Kerry projects benefit from heritage funding

Two Kerry projects are to benefit from heritage funding of over €22,000.

It’s part of an allocation of €1.6 million to 137 recipients across the country under the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The Kerry Writers’ Museum is to get over €14,000 (€14,144) under the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

Advertisement

The funding will be used to conserve and display a newly acquired collection of Celtic illumination art by Michael O’Connor (1913-1969), who grew up in the Georgian house that’s now Kerry Writers’ Museum on the Square in Listowel.

The museum’s long-term aim is to be a home for the work of Michael O'Connor and to develop a centre of excellence for the research, study, and appreciation of his work and the wider tradition of this artform.

Meanwhile, the St Brendan Heritage Committee in Fenit has been allocated €8,500 to develop educational and interactive material about St Brendan the Navigator for people travelling the new Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

Advertisement

The audio guide and story map being developed will be free to access and will be shared and promoted by local community groups, schools, local businesses, and stakeholders such as Kerry County Council.

Work on these projects can begin immediately and will be completed by the end of the year.