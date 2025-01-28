Two Kerry post offices remain closed due to power outages

Two post offices in Kerry remain closed due to power outages.

Both Ballybunion and Sneem post offices are closed.

An Post says staff are working to identify an alternative location for social welfare payments to be collected.

Meanwhile, Causeway Post Office is open but they are advising that there may be delays to social welfare payments could be delayed due to damage to communication systems.

Nationally, more than 70 post offices remain closed.

The postal service says letter and parcel deliveries are back to normal, except in locations where roads are blocked.