Two Kerry national parks included in consultation campaign

Two Kerry national parks are included in the ‘your parks your say’ consultation campaign.

The public consultation on the future of Ireland’s national parks was launched by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

‘Your Parks, Your Say’ is the first phase of a national conversation to inform the definition, purpose and management of Ireland’s national parks.

Advertisement

Currently there are eight National Parks in Ireland including Killarney National Park and Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, in West Kerry.

Stakeholders and the public are invited to share their input on various topics, including conservation efforts, education, visitor management, and legislation.

The closing date for submissions is December 31st 2024.

Advertisement

The online survey can be accessed at the following links:

If you require assistance or would like a hard-copy version of the form, email [email protected]