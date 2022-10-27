Two Kerry festivals kick off today

People from across Kerry will have a choice of festivals and events to attend this weekend.

Two are kicking off today; the Listowel Food Fair and the Patrick O'Keeffe Music Festival in Castleisland, and both run until Monday.

The Listowel Food Fair is the longest running food festival in Ireland.

It’ll feature tastings in various businesses over the weekend, while on Sunday there’ll be a food trail, and a craft and food fair at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The Patrick O'Keeffe Music Festival in Castleisland begins with a session trail around the town this evening.

Among the other events over the weekend are concerts, sessions, and workshops, all celebrating the music song, dance, and culture of the Sliabh Luachra area.