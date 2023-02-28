Advertisement
News

Two Kerry drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Feb 28, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day Two Kerry drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
speed van
Share this article

129 drivers have been caught speeding so far on National Slow Down Day, which began at 7 o'clock this morning.

Gardai and GoSafe have checked the speed of almost 54-thousand vehicles.

In Kerry two drivers have been caught; one was driving 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 in Tooreenmore, Knocknagoshel, while the other was caught travelling 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R561 in Castledrum, Castlemaine.

Advertisement

One driver was found to be doing 117km in a 50 zone on the N6 in Galway, while another was found driving at 138km per hour in a 120 zone on the M6 in Tyrrellspass in Westmeath.

The operation continues until 7 o'clock tomorrow morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus