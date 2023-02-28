Two Kerry drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

129 drivers have been caught speeding so far on National Slow Down Day, which began at 7 o'clock this morning.

Gardai and GoSafe have checked the speed of almost 54-thousand vehicles.

In Kerry two drivers have been caught; one was driving 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 in Tooreenmore, Knocknagoshel, while the other was caught travelling 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R561 in Castledrum, Castlemaine.

One driver was found to be doing 117km in a 50 zone on the N6 in Galway, while another was found driving at 138km per hour in a 120 zone on the M6 in Tyrrellspass in Westmeath.

The operation continues until 7 o'clock tomorrow morning.