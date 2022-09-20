Two Kerry BoI branches to open on Saturdays for Ulster Bank and KBC customers

Bank of Ireland will open two Kerry branches on Saturdays in October to support customers moving accounts from Ulster Bank and KBC, who are exiting the Irish market.

Advisors will be available to provide information on moving accounts, and opening accounts.

Customers ready to move their account can do so on the day, and will need at least one form of photo ID and one form of proof of address.

The Tralee and Killarney Bank of Ireland branches will open Saturday October 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd.

A new dedicated online hub “The Big Move” includes a guide for customers on how to close their current account, open a new account, and make changes to regular payments.

Bank of Ireland’s Multi Product Application form is now available at: Features & Benefits – Personal Current Account – Bank of Ireland