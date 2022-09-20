Advertisement
News

Two Kerry BoI branches to open on Saturdays for Ulster Bank and KBC customers

Sep 20, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry BoI branches to open on Saturdays for Ulster Bank and KBC customers Two Kerry BoI branches to open on Saturdays for Ulster Bank and KBC customers
Share this article

Bank of Ireland will open two Kerry branches on Saturdays in October to support customers moving accounts from Ulster Bank and KBC, who are exiting the Irish market.

Advisors will be available to provide information on moving accounts, and opening accounts.

Customers ready to move their account can do so on the day, and will need at least one form of photo ID and one form of proof of address.

Advertisement

The Tralee and Killarney Bank of Ireland branches will open Saturday October 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd.

 

A new dedicated online hub “The Big Move” includes a guide for customers on how to close their current account, open a new account, and make changes to regular payments.

Advertisement

Bank of Ireland’s Multi Product Application form is now available at: Features & Benefits – Personal Current Account – Bank of Ireland

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus