Advertisement
News

Two Ireland South MEPs support use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh as venue for Euro 2028

Sep 24, 2024 12:33 By radiokerrynews
Two Ireland South MEPs support use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh as venue for Euro 2028
Share this article

Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion has invited all Irish MEPs to sign a letter asking UEFA to consider Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a replacement venue for Euro 2028.

She says if successful, this would keep games that had been designated for Casement Park in Belfast here in Ireland.

She added Cork city has a stadium that satisfies UEFA criteria, it also has an international airport, and necessary amenities for hosting a large international event.

Advertisement

Fellow MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly from Kilcummin has also given his backing for the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Euro 2028.

The former President of the GAA agreed it was a shame the plan to redevelop Casement Park collapsed.

However, he said Páirc Uí Chaoimh offers a solution and that it's a chance to build on the legacy of collaboration between the GAA and international sports organisations.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation
Advertisement
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Kerry small businesses encouraged to enter 2025 National Small Business Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC Cup Final to be played at Tolka Park
Kerry FC report clean bill of health ahead of Finn Harps clash
Mullins, Donnelly and Tector drafted into emerging Ireland squad
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus