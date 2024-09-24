Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion has invited all Irish MEPs to sign a letter asking UEFA to consider Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a replacement venue for Euro 2028.

She says if successful, this would keep games that had been designated for Casement Park in Belfast here in Ireland.

She added Cork city has a stadium that satisfies UEFA criteria, it also has an international airport, and necessary amenities for hosting a large international event.

Fellow MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly from Kilcummin has also given his backing for the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Euro 2028.

The former President of the GAA agreed it was a shame the plan to redevelop Casement Park collapsed.

However, he said Páirc Uí Chaoimh offers a solution and that it's a chance to build on the legacy of collaboration between the GAA and international sports organisations.