Two Gardaí and a surfer hailed as heroes after dramatic rescue of swimmer in South Kerry

Two Gardaí and a surfer are being hailed as heroes this week, after they rescued a swimmer in South Kerry on Friday.

The incident happened when the male swimmer got into difficulties at St Finian's Bay, The Glen, Cahersiveen at around 3pm.

He was observed by a passing surfer who was able to bring him to safety - using a surf board - and with the assistance of Garda Cian Duffy and Sgt Kevin McCarthy.

The surfer was medically trained and was able to give medical assistance, while the Gardaí sourced a defibrilator from the Community Centre.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan says the story might have had a very different ending, had it not been for the quick thinking of those involved: