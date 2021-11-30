Two Ballybunion volunteers honoured by Water Safety Ireland

Two members of Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue are being honoured by Water Safety Ireland.

Josh Kelly has served 10 years and PJ O'Gorman, 15 years, as volunteers with Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue.

They're among 23 recipients of Long-Service Volunteer Awards, which are presented to those promoting public awareness of water safety and rescue.

Advertisement

Awards will also be given to people who rescued others from the water; Water Safety Ireland's national annual awards ceremony takes place online this evening from 7 o'clock.