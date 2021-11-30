Advertisement
News

Two Ballybunion volunteers honoured by Water Safety Ireland

Nov 30, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Two Ballybunion volunteers honoured by Water Safety Ireland Two Ballybunion volunteers honoured by Water Safety Ireland
Share this article

Two members of Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue are being honoured by Water Safety Ireland.

Josh Kelly has served 10 years and PJ O'Gorman, 15 years, as volunteers with Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue.

They're among 23 recipients of Long-Service Volunteer Awards, which are presented to those promoting public awareness of water safety and rescue.

Advertisement

Awards will also be given to people who rescued others from the water; Water Safety Ireland's national annual awards ceremony takes place online this evening from 7 o'clock.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 i[email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus