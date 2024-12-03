Advertisement
Two awards for Kerry store at the National Grocery Retail Awards

Dec 3, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Garvey's SuperValu Castleisland has received two awards at the 2024 National Grocery Retail Awards.

The store was awarded Ireland's Most Creative Fresh Food Retailer in a Small Supermarket, as well as Best Fresh Meat Offering.

These awards honour stores for their outstanding in-store experience, showcasing a wide variety of fresh meat products, creativity and a strong commitment to customer service.

The awards ceremony, which was once again sponsored by Checkout, was recently held at the Radisson Blu, Golden Lane Hotel in Dublin. Now in its third year, it combines the legacy of Checkout’s previous awards, including the Best in Fresh awards, and celebrate best-in-class performances across all areas of grocery retailing.

Garvey's SuperValu Castleisland’s award at this year’s ceremony, builds on the success of SuperValu’s network of independent retailers who maintain and drive the standards of SuperValu stores across the country.

