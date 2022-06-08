Two arrests after public order incidents in Killarney

Two people have been arrested in Killarney for public order offences.

Gardaí were called to a number of incidents in the town over the past few nights.

They were first called to an incident at 2am on Tuesday at a premises in the town, however it’s not known if any arrests were made.

They also responded to reports of a disturbance at a premises in the town after midnight this morning.

A man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested for public order offences and later taken to Killarney Garda Station.