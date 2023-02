Tusla are continuing to seek foster carers across Kerry.

There are a number of information evenings being held throughout the county.

On the 15th of February there are information evenings being held in Listowel Arms Hotel, Scotts Hotel, Killarney and Benner’s Hotel, Dingle.

Advertisement

On the 16th there are more seminars in Kenmare Family Resource Centre, College Arms, Caherciveen and The Rose Hotel, Tralee.

All the events will be from 7pm until 8pm.