Tributes have been paid to the man who lost his life in a workplace accident in West Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Dingle at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the man was well-know and loved in the area.

He says the community is heartbroken following the fatal accident: