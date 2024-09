A man has died following a workplace accident in West Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Dingle at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say a man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The Healthy and Safety Authority says it's aware of the incident and it's making the relevant enquiries at this time.