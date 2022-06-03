Advertisement
Tributes paid to man who died in workplace accident in Currow

Jun 3, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to man who died in workplace accident in Currow
Tributes have been paid to the man who died in a workplace accident in Currow.

John McSweeney, who was in his 60s, passed away after an accident with a workplace vehicle in Ranaleen.

He worked for Killarney Town Council for a number of years.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly worked alongside Mr McSweeney in Kerry County Council and says the Currow community and neighbouring parishes are shocked by his death.

Cllr Farrelly says John McSweeny will be remembered for his good work and kind nature:

John McSweeney’s funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow at 11am tomorrow (Saturday).

His full funeral details can be seen here.

 

