John Mc Sweeney

Jun 3, 2022 07:06 By receptionradiokerry
John Mc Sweeney

John Mc Sweeney, Ranaleen, Currow , Killarney.

Unexpectedly at his residence on June 2nd 2022 following a farm accident. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Eileen and his sister Mary . Sadly missed by his loving sister Helen ( Castleknock Co Dublin ) ,brothers Donie, Gerard ( Trim Co. Meath ) and Niall (Tralee), sisters-in-law Mary and Lilly , nephews Cathal and Sean, nieces Roisín, Niamh and Anna, relatives, neighbours , his former work colleagues at Killarney Urban Council and many friends .  May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Killeentierna, Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

