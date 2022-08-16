Tributes paid to Killarney woman discovered dead in her home

A woman who was found dead in her house in Killarney yesterday has been described as an elegant, warm person who had time for everyone.

The body of Miriam Burns, who was in her mid-70’s, was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooly around lunchtime.

Gardaí say the cause of her death is unexplained and that a post mortem will establish the direction of investigation.

Paying tribute to the grandmother, local councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan said the community was in shock.

Killarney councillor Donal Grady says everyone is deeply saddened by Miriam Burns's death.