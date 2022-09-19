Tributes paid to Killarney gardaí who assisted in rescue of woman from house fire

Tributes are being paid to four Killarney based Gardai who assisted in the rescue of a woman from a house fire in Arbutus Grove on Friday night.

A call was received at approximately 9.20pm, with the initial report indicating that there was a smell of smoke coming from the property.

On arrival to the scene, Gardaí did not observe any obvious signs of a fire. However, when they reached the back of the house, they could see smoke bellowing from a window.

There was reason to believe that the homeowner was inside so an attempt was made to enter.

Garda Eddie Meaney, Garda Martina Desmond, Garda Tom Moynihan and Garda Patrick Finnegan entered the property which was filled with smoke.

They found a woman lying on the floor and ascertained she was conscious but motionless.

The woman was lifted from the floor by Gardaí and quickly taken outside where she received medical attention from Garda Martina Desmond and Garda Meaney.

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Four Garda members received medical treatment following the incident, in particular two members suffering from smoke inhalation.

All four Gardaí have recovered and have resumed duty.

Speaking after the incident Superintendent Flor Murphy, commended the action of his frontline colleagues.

He said Gardaí on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe.

He said he had no doubt that without the quick thinking and bravery of his colleagues that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident.

He said that he was proud to work with these dedicated Gardaí.