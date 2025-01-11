Advertisement
Tributes paid to Kerry winners of BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Jan 11, 2025 12:36 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to Kerry winners of BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition
9/1/2025; Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, with, Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy and Laoise Murphy from Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Kerry with their project ACT {Aid Care Treat}: App-timising emergency response. A technological aid, featuring a comprehensive repository of medical information - iterative development. at the 61st BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in the RDS Dublin. This year, BT Ireland celebrates 25 years as custodian of the Young Scientist &amp; Technology Exhibition, which is one of the leading school science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) exhibitions in the world. Picture Credit; Damien Eagers NO FEE
Tributes are being paid to the Kerry winners of this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Three sisters from Tralee Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise Murphy won for their project called 'Aid Care Treat' a medical assistance app designed to support emergency healthcare response.

Tralee Chambers and Kerry County Council are among those paying tribute to the three Presentation Secondary School students for their achievements.

The sisters were presented with their prize at a ceremony in Dublin's RDS last night by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

