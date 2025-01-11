Tributes paid to Kerry winners of BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Tributes are being paid to the Kerry winners of this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Three sisters from Tralee Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise Murphy won for their project called 'Aid Care Treat' a medical assistance app designed to support emergency healthcare response.

Tralee Chambers and Kerry County Council are among those paying tribute to the three Presentation Secondary School students for their achievements.

The sisters were presented with their prize at a ceremony in Dublin's RDS last night by Minister for Education Norma Foley.