Kerry sisters win BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Three sisters from Tralee, Co Kerry are the winners of this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise Murphy won for their project called 'Aid Care Treat', a medical assistance app designed to support emergency healthcare response.

17-year-old Ciara , Saoirse 15 and 12-year-old Laoise are students at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee.

Advertisement

They worked with the Department of Health, the HSE, the National Ambulance Service, and with the gardaí, while developing the app.

They were presented with their prize at a ceremony in Dublin's RDS this evening by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

The three sisters won a Fexco Radio Kerry Hero award in December in recognition of their work on the project.