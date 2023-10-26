Tributes paid to Kerry Way founder Seán Ó Súilleabháin

Tributes are being paid to the founder of the Kerry Way walking trail, Seán Ó Súilleabháin.

Mr Ó Súilleabháin passed away yesterday morning, and he’s being remembered as one of Ireland’s foremost walking experts, who was an avid hiker/walker all his life.

Noel Spillane, CEO of the South Kerry Development Partnership, said Seán was a wonderful community stalwart, who was always very generous with his time.

Norman Reidy, Chair of Kerry Way and South Kerry Trails Voluntary Committee, said Seán left a remarkable and lasting legacy of volunteering and community involvement, in key projects.

His funeral mass will take place in St James’ Church in his native Killorglin on Saturday morning, after which he will be laid to rest in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.