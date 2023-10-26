Advertisement
News

Tributes paid to Kerry Way founder Seán Ó Súilleabháin

Oct 26, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to Kerry Way founder Seán Ó Súilleabháin
Seán Ó Súilleabháin – Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC
Share this article

Tributes are being paid to the founder of the Kerry Way walking trail, Seán Ó Súilleabháin.

Mr Ó Súilleabháin passed away yesterday morning, and he’s being remembered as one of Ireland’s foremost walking experts, who was an avid hiker/walker all his life.

Noel Spillane, CEO of the South Kerry Development Partnership, said Seán was a wonderful community stalwart, who was always very generous with his time.

Advertisement

Norman Reidy, Chair of Kerry Way and South Kerry Trails Voluntary Committee, said Seán left a remarkable and lasting legacy of volunteering and community involvement, in key projects.

His funeral mass will take place in St James’ Church in his native Killorglin on Saturday morning, after which he will be laid to rest in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Sean O Suilleabhain

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus