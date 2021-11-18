Trial of Kerry man to begin in Greece today

A 27-year-old Kerry man is to face trial in Greece today, on charges of people smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage.

Seán Binder from Castlegregory, is one of 24 people charged in connection with their humanitarian work - he denies all charges.

Mr Binder was arrested in 2018 on the Greek Island of Lesbos while volunteering to assist refugees.

Advertisement

He spent more than 100 days in a Greek jail before being granted bail - he returned to Greece this week to face trial.

Ireland South Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan, who has campaigned on his behalf, says they're trumped up charges: