Trial of Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece due to begin tomorrow

Jan 9, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry humanitarian worker, facing trial in Greece, believes the charges are aimed at discouraging other aid workers helping people who cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

Sean Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on Lesbos who were charged in 2018 with a range of offences, including spying and illegal access to state communications.

His trail is set to begin tomorrow, although the felony charges could take up to 15 years to be brought to trial in the Greek system.

Amnesty International has labelled the trial ' farcical' and called for all the charges to be dropped.

Sean Binder says there is a duty to help people in distress:

