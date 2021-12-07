Trees down and power outages across Kerry following Storm Barra

Storm Barra has made landfall on the south-west coast.

Kerry and Cork are under a Status Red Wind Warnings since 6am, while a red alert for Clare takes effect from four this afternoon.

As of 8.30am, the following incidents had been reported:

In Killarney, there's a tree down outside Lough Guitane National School and motorists are advised to avoid the area; there's also bad flooding near the new brewery on the Killarney to Killorglin road.

Tralee Gardai have reported flooding near The Tankard at Kilfenora and also heavy flooding near Ballyheigue, and by the Ballyroe Hotel on the Ardfert road.

Sound bridge, Kenmare is totally impassable due to flooding, while the N71 road near the Suspension Bridge is flooded and impassable this morning.

A number of households and businesses are waking up to power outages this morning; there are 256 customers without power in Coolcorcoran, Killarney, while a further 51 have no power in Gurranbere in South Kerry.

According to the website powercheck.ie, work is being carried out to prepare the faults and it's expected power will be restored within the next two hours.