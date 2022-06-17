Tralee’s reputation as technological hub and talent pool attracted RelateCare to locate in town

Tralee’s reputation as a technological hub and the talent pool of potential employees are among the reasons the town was picked for RelateCare’s new hub.

280 jobs are to be created at RelateCare hub, which is located on the Munster Technological University campus.

RelateCare is an Irish healthcare communications consultancy and outsourcing organisation.

30 people have just been hired and work to recruit 250 additional staff is continuing as part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans.

Chief operating officer of RelateCare, Eibhlín Payne says there were many reasons to establish this hub in Tralee:

Meanwhile, Chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance Colette O’Connor says the announcement of 280 jobs is a vote of confidence in the town.

She says work is ongoing to attract companies and employers to Tralee.

Ms O’Connor says jobs boosts like this are critical to the growth of the town.

Kerry County Council is also welcoming the jobs announcement.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says RelateCare’s commitment demonstrates that the county has an environment and infrastructure that’s attractive to companies looking to invest, and also attractive to their employees.